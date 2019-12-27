CONCORD — Presidential Oaks Retirement Living will hold its popular New Year’s Noon celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and seniors are invited to enjoy the early kickoff to 2020.
Guests will enjoy a full dinner menu, featuring French onion beef melt with swiss cheese and caramelized onions with red bliss mashed potatoes, green beans and a slice of decadent New York cheesecake for dessert. There will be a sparkling toast to the New Year during the meal, and plenty of party favors to enjoy.
The New Year’s Noon party costs $12 per person or $20 per couple. For reservations, call Kris at 603-724-6111. The event flyer is listed at Presidential Oaks’ website, www.presidentialoaks.org.
Presidential Oaks offers a full continuum of care for Concord-area seniors, including all-inclusive independent living, medical-model assisted living, skilled rehabilitation and recovery, long-term living, and hospice care. Tour the facility by calling 603-724-6100.
For details about other fun events at Presidential Oaks, visit www.presidentialoaks.org or Facebook.
