LACONIA — Laconia’s Clare Persson (OT, Reiki Master, and certified Reiki Teacher) believes that “reiki and mindfulness meditation are two practices that can help us to access inner balance, calm, clarity, and unique wisdom.” Persson will present a series of reiki and mindfulness programs at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, White Oaks Road, beginning Saturday, April 1. For details and registration information, visit prescottfarm.org.
Prescott Farm welcomes reiki & mindfulness guest instructor Clare Persson
