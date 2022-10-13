Be transported to a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States, during Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s production of “Almost, Maine.” The show tells the story of a community and its residents, who are falling in and out of love on a cold, winter night. “Almost, Maine” has performances at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Laconia Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16. For tickets, visit coloniallaconia.com or powerhousenh.org. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — John Cariani’s "Almost, Maine" will be on the Colonial Theatre stage on Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16.
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative takes on this magical play set in a fictional Maine town, powered by the talents of 20 local actors. Directed by Bryan Halperin and J. Alward, this play consists of eight short scenes and a prologue, that all take place one winter’s night as the northern lights hover in the sky. Characters fall in and out of love while delivering Cariani’s dialogue filled with laughs and whimsy.
“'Almost, Maine' is one of the world’s most produced plays because it provides opportunities for actors to dive into meaty characters in sweet and funny short scenes that audiences will enjoy,” said Halperin.
Tickets are available by visiting coloniallaconia.com or powerhousenh.org. Ticket purchasers can also receive a discount when buying tickets for both "Almost, Maine" and "A Christmas Carol" this week only.
