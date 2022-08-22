LACONIA — It’s a term we hear frequently regarding domestic abusers and in the political arena, but do you know where the term “gaslighting” actually came from? Turns out, the answer is a 1938 British thriller written by Patrick Hamilton which was called "Gaslight" in England, but made its American debut under the title "Angel Street." On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will present this play as the next staged reading in its Mill Series presented by Taylor Community.

Angel Street (Gaslight) is set in Victorian England and concerns the Manningham’s, a couple who recently moved to an old house where a crime may have once been committed. As the mysterious husband tries to convince his poor wife that she is suffering from mental illness, a police detective turns up to help the wife discover the truth about her husband. What does this have to do with gaslighting? Come to the reading and find out.

