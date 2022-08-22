LACONIA — It’s a term we hear frequently regarding domestic abusers and in the political arena, but do you know where the term “gaslighting” actually came from? Turns out, the answer is a 1938 British thriller written by Patrick Hamilton which was called "Gaslight" in England, but made its American debut under the title "Angel Street." On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will present this play as the next staged reading in its Mill Series presented by Taylor Community.
Angel Street (Gaslight) is set in Victorian England and concerns the Manningham’s, a couple who recently moved to an old house where a crime may have once been committed. As the mysterious husband tries to convince his poor wife that she is suffering from mental illness, a police detective turns up to help the wife discover the truth about her husband. What does this have to do with gaslighting? Come to the reading and find out.
The reading will feature Powerhouse Mill series veterans including Joel and Laura Iwaskiewicz (Daddy Long Legs, I Hate Hamlet) as the Manninghams, Peter Josephson (I Hate Hamlet) as the detective and Tamara McGonagle (Enemy of the People) and Tess Hodges (I Hate Hamlet) as the maids. Chuck Fray will read stage directions.
As with most Powerhouse Mill Series events, both performances will be followed by talkbacks led by guest speakers. Says Powerhouse Producer Bryan Halperin, “since we hear about gaslighting in the modern era in regard to both politics and domestic abuse, we thought it would be fitting to have one discussion about each of those topics.”
After the Saturday performance Halperin and the cast will be joined by Shauna Foster from New Beginnings to talk about the domestic violence side of gaslighting. On Sunday the guest will be Michelle Fistek, retired professor of political science from PSU to talk about the political context.
“We thought people might decide which performance to attend based on which topic they were more interested in discussing in relation to the play,” says Halperin.
Tickets for the reading are only $10 and can be purchased online via belknapmill.org/gaslight or at the door by cash or check.
Powerhouse is a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of both the Mill and the Colonial Theatre. For more information go to belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.