CENTER SANDWICH — Crafters Susanne Weil, Sarah Goodman and Parker Hansen will be featured at the first Pop-Up Craft Show on Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6 at Foothills Café. The show is part of an electric winter season of nonstop creative energy at Foothills. This is the first of three craft shows scheduled for March and April. Each event will feature different local artists and their very fine skills.
Foothills Café and Curio is located at 25 Main Street. To know more about the café visit their website at www.thefoothillsofsandwich.com.
