Carin Ashjian

Carin Ashjian participated in the MOSAiC Expedition aboard the icebreaker Polarstern in 2020. Carin's program will be presented at the Loon Center in Moultonborough on Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of NH Audubon will present a program with Wood Hole Oceanographic Institute senior scientist Carin Ashjian, who participated in the MOSAiC Expedition aboard the icebreaker Polarstern in 2020, which was the largest Arctic science expedition ever attempted. 

Carin’s program will be presented at the Loon Center on Lee’s Mills Road on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

