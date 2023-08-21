08 COM PSU robot

A Casella scarecrow robot stationed in the field. The device is intended to protect wildlife by keeping them out of landfills, but several have fallen into disrepair and the original component manufacturer in China is no longer in business. PSU robotics students are focused on repairing the devices. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University students in the spring Industrial Robotics course began work on a multi-semester project to bring new life to a pair of robots belonging to Casella Waste Systems, Inc., which has used six of these robots to ward off wildlife at their Bethlehem landfill for roughly the past four years.

The project will continue during the next school year, providing a hands-on learning experience in a partnership that will benefit students, Casella and ultimately regional wildlife.

