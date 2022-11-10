PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Alumni Association recently named its 2022 Alumni Award recipients. Five alumni and two retired staff members were recognized for their commitment to PSU, their professions, and their communities.
The awards were presented by PSU’s Alumni Association at a ceremony and breakfast reception during PSU’s recent homecoming celebration.
“Some say there is a magic about Plymouth State, something that makes us feel connected and proud,” said Rodney Ekstrom, director of Alumni Relations. “But I believe that what makes it special is something even better than magic: It’s our intentions. There is an intentional way we do things here — in the way we treat one another, teach, mentor, coach, and befriend our students, colleagues, and alumni. And so, it is with this intention that we honor our 2022 Alumni Award Recipients.”
The 2022 Alumni Award recipients are as follows:
Alumni Award of Excellence: Nick Simeti of Pearl River, New York, class of 2018, was recognized for his dedication and service to the New Hampshire community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Simeti earned his undergraduate degree from PSU in health education and promotion. During his time at PSU he was a research assistant who analyzed the health needs of Central New Hampshire. He later went on to earn his master’s degree in public health before joining the Centers for Disease Control Foundation as an infectious disease care coordinator, where he served through the peak of the pandemic. Simeti now resides in Seattle where he works for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a health science research coordinator at the Seattle Epidemiology and Information Center.
Alumni Achievement Award (two recipients): Danielle Sargent, class of 1995, and John Hughes, class of 1968, were recognized for exemplifying PSU’s motto “Ut Prosim” (That I May Serve), through special contributions to PSU Alumni Association activities and their respective professions.
Sargent, of Plymouth, was honored for creating an agency, CG Studios, and pursuing a career as a creative director where she is able to share her talents with New Hampshire residents. Through her agency, Sargent serves many local clients and actively volunteers in the community. Notably, she led the effort to reimagine the PSU’s Women’s Leadership Summit, the program brings together women from various backgrounds for personal and professional growth, and to benefit PSU students through mentorship and philanthropic scholarship support. Sargent’s creativity and tireless energy invigorated the 2022 Women’s Leadership Summit event and fundraising initiatives.
Hughes, of Campton, was honored for his contributions and achievements as a student and an as alumnus. During his time at PSU he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, which has a history of supporting PSU as a result of Hughes’s fundraising efforts. The fraternity has raised money to help upgrade PSU facilities over the years and, to permanently endow a TKE scholarship fund to benefit PSU students.
Hughes is a regular visitor to the Holmes Alumni House, helping wherever he is needed.
Outstanding Graduate Award: Paul Hogan of Plymouth, class of 1979 and graduate class of 1988, was honored for his leadership in athletics and academics, working to better younger generations through his work as a coach, professor, and athletic director. Hogan is best known for his longtime role as a basketball coach at various levels, where he earned numerous accolades, and made a positive impact on countless student-athletes that will stay with them for a lifetime. His passion and dedication to self-improvement and to encouraging others to be their best selves will be his legacy.
Faculty/Staff Award of Excellence (two recipients): Barbara Fahey, graduate class of 1977, and Gene Fahey, of Holderness, were recognized for their dedication to PSU and their positive impact on the lives of thousands of PSU students.
Barbara was honored for her countless hours of work in many different campus offices and committees. Most notably, she was recognized for her dedication to students and their families, and for her tireless efforts to help students who were struggling financially to continue their studies.
Gene was honored for leading PSU’s admissions department for many years, where he personally met, greeted, reviewed, admitted, and welcomed thousands of students. He also set the standard for developing PSU’s highly-regarded passionate and outgoing tour guides. Fahey is a passionate supporter of Panther athletics, and even served a stint as men’s basketball coach for a period of time.
Ut Prosim Award: Tony Mann, of Hampton, class of 1991, was recognized for his achievements as a PSU football player and contributions as an alumnus. Mann’s leadership of the Panther Gridiron Club has proven very effective, keeping Panther alumni engaged in supporting PSU athletics, and he continues to make the football tailgating experience fun for all. He and a dedicated crew of alumni volunteers founded the annual Panther Gridiron Golf Tournament, which raises money to support Panther Athletic initiatives. Most recently the tournament has contributed funds to support the Coach Lou Desloges press box, the football program, the new turf field, the Morgridge Strength and Performance Lab and a statue honoring the late Charles Currier, who helped establish the Plymouth State varsity football program in the 1970s, which will be installed and dedicated this fall.
For information about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu. For information about the PSU Alumni Association, visit plymouth.edu/alumni/.
