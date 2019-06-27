PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has announced the names of students on its Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Local Dean's List students include:
Alton — Ashley Bissell, Early Childhood Education major; and Micaela McIntyre, Youth Development & Education major.
Barnstead — Erin Bunker, Biochemistry major; and Alex Bennett, Environmental Science & Policy major.
Belmont — Isaiah Knowlton, English major; and Terri Folsom, Psychology major.
Gilford — Laurel Normandin, undeclared major; Owen Day, Computer Science major; Braeden Alward, Exercise and Sport Physiology major; Emily Sherman, Adventure Education major; and Mareena Parent, Criminal Justice major.
Laconia — Monique Legassie, Elementary Education major; Amber Patten, Biology major; and Keith Schultz, Criminal Justice major.
Meredith — Joshua Lorden, Business Administration major; and Donovan Barry, Social Science major.
Moultonborough — Tayla Conti, Business Administration major.
New Hampton – Abigail Buchanan, Nursing major; and Hailie Clark, Social Work major.
Northfield — Brianna Romiglio, English major.
Plymouth — Nicholas Prescott, English major; Dalton Puffer, English major; Quinn Weldon, Fine Arts major; Amanda Fleury, Elementary Education major; Jessica Ouellette, Elementary Education major; and Todd Gustaitis, Adventure Education major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.