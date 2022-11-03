PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
The Penny Sale is a 3-hour live raffle with over 200 generous prizes donated by local businesses. Additionally, eight grand prizes, valued at $500 and above, will also be raffled off. Tickets for grand prize raffles are available for purchase in advance at plymouthrotaryfoundation.org. A live DJ provides musical entertainment while rotarians and high school students give away surprise gifts at random to lucky attendees.
Proceeds provide rotary scholarships for Plymouth area high school students pursuing higher education. This includes students seeking a 4-year degree, a vocational and or technical certificate, as well as students pursuing a degree after having entered the workforce. “Education changes everything,” asserted Plymouth Rotary President, Braden Smith. “These scholarships help students seize life-changing educational opportunities that otherwise they might not be able to afford. Alongside our scholarships, club funds support the Hometown Holiday Celebration and many local charitable initiatives.”
This family-favorite event is free to attend. Families, friends, students, and neighbors are encouraged to participate in this fun event that raises educational scholarship funds. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
● Doors open at 7 p.m and close at 10 p.m.
● Raffles start every 15 minutes.
● Winners do not need to attend to claim their prize.
