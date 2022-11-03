Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale fundraiser

Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale fundraiser will be held at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.

The Penny Sale is a 3-hour live raffle with over 200 generous prizes donated by local businesses. Additionally, eight grand prizes, valued at $500 and above, will also be raffled off. Tickets for grand prize raffles are available for purchase in advance at plymouthrotaryfoundation.org. A live DJ provides musical entertainment while rotarians and high school students give away surprise gifts at random to lucky attendees.

