PLYMOUTH — Austin Tallman of Plymouth was named the first recipient of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Lineworker Scholarship.
Tallman, a 2020 graduate of Plymouth Regional High School, will use the $2,500 award to pursue his career at Northwest Lineman College in Edgewater, Fla.
Tallman first considered a career in electrical line work after a presentation at his school by NHEC lineworkers.
“Austin demonstrated in his scholarship application that he is a hard worker and is truly dedicated to pursuing a career in the industry,” said Sara Thielbar, head of the NHEC scholarship committee.
