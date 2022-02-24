LACONIA — Students from the Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia have been extending their learning over the last three months by observing and assisting teachers weekly at Pleasant Street School through the HTC's "Teacher Prep Program." Through their work with the Pleasant Street School teachers, the students are getting practical learning and teaching experience in the classroom with students Students in the Teacher Prep Program are from high schools across the Lakes Region.
