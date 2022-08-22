LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
Says Halperin, “In 2020 when we were looking for things we could do over Zoom we discovered that Zoom offered a perfect medium for this workshop. People could participate without having to make a drive to a central location, and Zoom was just as effective for reading plays out loud and sharing feedback. It allowed us to create some plays specifically for Zoom which allowed participants from all over to be involved in a Powerhouse production.”
As a result, the 2022 workshop will also be held over Zoom and participants will be invited to write a play either for Zoom or to be performed outside in a park. These plays will then be produced in the 2023 Powerhouse season.
The workshop will be held on Thursday nights beginning Sept. 8 and ending on Dec.1 (no classes Oct. 13, 20 or Nov. 24). There is homework between classes, as that is when most of the writing takes place. Class sessions are geared toward readings, feedback, and exercises. Like anything, the more you invest in the process, the more you will get out of it. Space is limited to 12 people. To sign up for the workshop email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
Powerhouse is a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of both the Mill and the Colonial Theatre. For more information on Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative check out Belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.