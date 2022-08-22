LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

Says Halperin, “In 2020 when we were looking for things we could do over Zoom we discovered that Zoom offered a perfect medium for this workshop. People could participate without having to make a drive to a central location, and Zoom was just as effective for reading plays out loud and sharing feedback. It allowed us to create some plays specifically for Zoom which allowed participants from all over to be involved in a Powerhouse production.”

