MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, June 3, 2-4 p.m.
The committee will discuss issues including updating the regional transportation plan and the process by which future highway improvement projects can be proposed for consideration in New Hampshire’s Ten Year Transportation Plan for 2023- 2032.
As a result of the public health crisis and pursuant to Emergency Order #12 issued by Gov. Chris Sununu on March 23, regarding the state of emergency currently extended until June 4, pursuant to the governor’s executive order 2020-09, LRPC will hold the committee meeting via Zoom webinar.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88173028582, or call 929-205-6099 and enter webinar ID 881 7302 8582. Instructions are also available by visiting lakesrpc.org. Anyone who has trouble accessing the meeting can contact 603-279-5334 or admin@lakesrpc.org for assistance.
The public is invited to provide input during the meeting. For more information, call 603-279-5337.
