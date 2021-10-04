ASHLAND — Philip D'Avanza will present "Tower Clocks and Their Challenging Repairs" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the Ashland Community Church.
D'Avanza has been in the clock repair business for over 40 years. Since 1990, he has focused on the repair of historic tower clocks. An experienced tool and die maker, Phil has provided full service repair and restoration of many New England tower clocks, as well as servicing clocks of all kinds in his Goffstown shop. Tower clocks were placed in prominent public buildings, such as churches, town halls and schools.
This presentation will focus on two award winning projects in New Hampshire, the 2016 rescue and restoration of the Hampton Town Clock and the 2015 restoration of the Hallsville School clock and tower in Manchester.
The Ashland Community Church at 55 Main Street is the home of Ashland's only tower clock, the Town Clock, which was installed in its steeple in 1893.
This free public program is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will also serve refreshments.
