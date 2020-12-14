MOULTONBOROUGH — Madison Perrotti of Moultonborough, has been elected as the vice president for student advocacy of the Nichols College Student Government Association, Dudley, MA.
Perrotti says, "I've been interested in running for a position in the Student Government Association but became very involved in athletics, the Institute for Women's Leadership and the Student Athletic Advisory group. This year I decided to jump in and run for the role of vice president for student advocacy. Advocacy has been a strong part of my values as a female going into the business world and I hope to expand on that. My involvement on campus allows me to meet many different students whom I am excited to represent where the decisions are made."
Perrotti hopes to strongly serve her peers and believes that differences in the student body are what makes the Nichols College community strong.
