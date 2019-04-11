GILFORD — The annual ice out on Lake Winnipesaukee has yet to be called, but Patrick’s Pub & Eatery is offering a more predicable contest. Patrick’s customers are invited to guess the day, hour, and minute of when a 1,200-pound block of ice will melt. The ice was delivered on the afternoon of April 10. The event will benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction through Patrick’s Pub Mania. Last year, Pub Mania Teams contributed $353,361 to the Children’s Auction.
Ice out contest entries are $2 for each guess, or $5 for three guesses. Entries are available at Patrick’s and must be submitted by midnight on Saturday, April 13. Prizes include a Lady Antebellum guitar, a Corona Adirondack chair and a $50 Patrick’s gift card.
An Ice-Out Party will be held Saturday, April 13 at Patrick’s Pop-Up Beach Bar featuring contests, games and prizes. Special prizes will also be awarded to those dressed in beach bar attire.
For more information about the Children’s Auction, visit www.childrensauction.com.
For information about Pub Mania and the Ice Out Event, contact Patrick’s General Manager Megan Page at 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com and Facebook/PatricksPubNH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.