BRISTOL — Pasquaney Garden Club is looking forward to greeting members, new friends and visitors at the first meeting of the season on Tuesday, April 18, from 10 to noon, at Minot-Sleeper Library.
The club’s regular meetings are held from April to December, once a month, usually on the third Tuesday. An interesting variety of programs, field trips and activities are planned for the upcoming season. In addition, the club will continue to maintain garden areas and planters in the Newfound area, participate in community activities and support local organizations. Area residents and visitors are encouraged to attend meetings and activities. For those interested in joining the club, dues are $15 and new members may join at any time. Dues assist with the cost of programs and monthly notices to members regarding upcoming events.
The April program will be Monarchs and Milkweed, a fascinating presentation by Mirka Zapletal about Monarch butterflies and the challenges to their survival. Monarch butterflies visit New Hampshire every summer, continuing an amazing migration that spans the continent, but their recent listing as an endangered species is worrying.
As a species that migrates, they are vulnerable to habitat change in many locations including New Hampshire. Milkweed plants are a vital part of the monarch's life cycle, and there are many things local gardeners can do to contribute to monarch survival and the resilience of local ecosystems.
Minot-Sleeper Library is located at 35 Pleasant St.
