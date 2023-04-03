BRISTOL — Pasquaney Garden Club is looking forward to greeting members, new friends and visitors at the first meeting of the season on Tuesday, April 18, from 10 to noon, at Minot-Sleeper Library. 

The club’s regular meetings are held from April to December, once a month, usually on the third Tuesday. An interesting variety of programs, field trips and activities are planned for the upcoming season. In addition, the club will continue to maintain garden areas and planters in the Newfound area, participate in community activities and support local organizations. Area residents and visitors are encouraged to attend meetings and activities. For those interested in joining the club, dues are $15 and new members may join at any time. Dues assist with the cost of programs and monthly notices to members regarding upcoming events.

