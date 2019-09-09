LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, 719 N. Main St., is offering a variety of parenting programs this fall for parents of children of all ages.
Most classes are held in the early evenings and are offered free of charge, with free dinner and childcare available onsite each evening. Advance registration is requested for each program as space is limited. Assistance with transportation may be available with advance notice and approval.
Parenting classes scheduled for this fall include:
- Sober Parenting Journey, 14 weeks beginning Sept. 10: For parents who are in recovery from addiction, this class provides fellowship and support, and enhances awareness of triggers that may bring about relapse. Personal recovery, accountability, positive actions, and parenting challenges are only some of the topics discussed by group members. Participants should have at least 90 days of sobriety prior to the start of class.
- Parenting the Second Time Around, 8 weeks beginning Sept. 10: Offering support to grandparents and other relatives who are parenting again, covering topics such as child development, discipline, caring for yourself as a caregiver, rebuilding a family, and legal issues.
- Positive Solutions for Families, 6 weeks beginning Sept. 19: Designed for parents of preschool-aged children two-and-a-half to five years, participants will learn how to promote children’s social and emotional skills, understand children’s problem behavior, and use positive approaches to help children learn appropriate behavior. Topics include building relationships, play, clear expectations, managing emotions, promoting positive behavior and building routines.
Call Tricia Tousignant at the Family Resource Center at 603-528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org for more information, or visit www.lrcs.org to review the schedule of current parent education programs. Attendance certificates will be provided at all parenting programs sponsored by LRCS Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire.
