LACONIA — Throughout March, Lakes Region Public Access Television will celebrate the Academy Awards with a month of Oscar-nominated films. This weekend’s Oscar-worthy installment on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12 at 10 p.m., is the1950 action-packed and seldom-seen film noir Panic in the Streets, directed by Elia Kazan and starring Richard Widmark, Jack Palance (in his film debut), Barbara Bel Geddes and Zero Mostel.
You can’t find television like this anywhere but LRPA TV, Breezeline Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Then log onto Live Stream through our website (www.lrpa.org) where you can catch all the fun.
