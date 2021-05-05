Pamela Weeks will be presenting a virtual lecture for the BMQG on May 12 at 7 pm, on ‘Quilted Garden — History.’ Pamela is the Binney Family Curator at the New England Quilt Museum located in Lowell, MA. She is the author of the book Civil War Quilts, and articles on quilt history. She lectures nationally on quilt-making and quilt history.
Quilts tell stories, and quilt history is full of myths and misinformation as well as heart-warming tales of service and tradition. Nearly every world culture that has cold weather uses quilted textiles — quilting is NOT just an American art. Pam weaves world history, women’s history, industrial history, and just plain wonderful stories into her presentation.
For more information please contact Ann Rampulla at rampulla@usa.net or 387-9063. There is a $5 non-refundable fee for non-members.
This lecture is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
