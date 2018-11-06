LACONIA — This month, sites in the Lakes Region will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.
Laconia families, churches and groups will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches to deliver the gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine worldwide.
"We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas," said Regional Director Cecil Pollydore.
Local collection sites and times are:
Laconia - Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St.
Nov. 12-16, 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 17-18, 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Alton - Community Church of Alton, 20 Church St.
Nov. 12-18, noon-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m.
Plymouth - Gateway Alliance Church, 9 Fairgrounds Road
Nov. 12, 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 13, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse. For more information, call 518-437-0690, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox online through Follow Your Box to receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
