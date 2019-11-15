LACONIA — This month, Lakes Region sites will be among thousands of U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Families, churches and groups are transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches worldwide to deliver tangible expressions of love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Lakes Region residents hope to collect 3,925 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St. is the local collection site. Hours are:
Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22, 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gateway Alliance Church, 9 Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth is also a collection site. Hours are:
Monday, Nov. 18, 9-11 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 9-11 a.m.
Other sites in the region include Elevate Church in Littleton, Milan Community Methodist Church, Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon, Crossroads Church in West Ossipee, and Jefferson Christian Church.
For additional drop-off locations and information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 518-437-0690, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
