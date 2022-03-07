LACONIA — The Community Wellness Center, located on 22 Strafford Street, invites residents of the Lakes Region to an Open House on Wednesday, March 16.
The Community Wellness Center focuses on senior fitness and offers a variety of exercise equipment such as rowing machines, treadmills, recumbent bikes, etc. Members take advantage of the equipment as they enjoy connecting with others in their age group who are also fitness conscious.
The Wellness Center has been serving the Lakes Region for over 25 years and, until recently, was an affiliate of LRGH but is now a free standing, tax deductible, 501C3 organization with a dedicated board comprised of its members. With assistance from SCORE, the Center is growing and prospering.
The Center is staffed by an EMT who is on duty at all times and this service offers physical and emotional support while exercising. The CWC is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attending the Open House on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will provide an opportunity to explore ways in which a fitness program could benefit all seniors. The Center is located on the first floor of the former Scott and Williams Building across from RiteAid.
