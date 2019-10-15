CENTER HARBOR — All are invited to the Masonic Open House at Chocorua Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Squam Valley Masonic Building at the Holderness and Center Harbor town line on routes 25 and 3. The Masonic Open House day is held throughout New Hampshire and is an opportunity to learn about masonry and the masonic family.
Ellacoya Chapter #43, Order of the Eastern Star, part of the masonic family, will be having a 31 Tote Party at 1 p.m. Buy holiday gifts as a fundraiser for local area charities.
At 6 p.m. there will be a pot luck supper and hoe down with Chuck Estano, caller and instructor. No experience is needed.
