LACONIA — The Opechee Garden Club will be hosting a plant and bake sale June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the Laconia Public Library, 695 North Main Street. “ We are expecting over 200 perennials, grown locally by Garden Club members, to be available,” said Judy Robertson. “We have a nice assortment to fit most needs.”
“It’s the perfect opportunity to purchase plants, to fill in, or expand your flower beds,” added Linda Belcher. “We are able to offer perennials, along with a selection of herbs, at a great price of $5 to $15.”
Members of the Opechee Garden Club are preparing homemade baked goods. “We have some of the best bakers in our Club,” said Carmel Lancia, “We will have a great selection of cookies, muffins, cakes and other specialties.”
While you are there, purchase some raffle tickets. “We are so grateful for our community members who have been so generous donating the raffle items,” Said Barbara Sargent, “Community donors include Lowes, Lilies at the Parsonage, Pedal Pushers Farm, and Agway at Winnisquam.” Five (5) names will be drawn to win one of the following; a Woods Outdoor Collapsible Utility Wagon with dimensions measuring 39.5" x 21" x 26". The heavy duty frame allows loads up to 225 lb. The wagon will be filled with lots of yard and garden supplies with a total value of over $200. Other items include a gift certificate to Lillies at the Parsonage, Root Assassin Shovel and Saw, Large ceramic pot of annuals, and a birdhouse with birdseed. Winners do not need to be present to win.
For more information regarding the Opechee Garden Club, visit: Opecheegardenclub.com. If you are interested in joining the Opechee Garden Club, send an email to Opecheegardenclub2012@gmail.com.
