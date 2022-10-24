BELMONT — The Belmont Library is planning for a very fun autumn, including exciting programs and tons of new opportunities to meet everyone at the library. You can register for a library card today and learn all about all the events the library has to offer through the next few months.

Belmont Public Library celebrates Dia de los Muertos  — Day of the Death. This event will be a bilingual storytime to celebrate the Latin American celebration of Life and Death. Enjoy a read-aloud, music, dance and storytelling presented by Spanish teacher Angela from Hola Spanish NH. Event will be on Tuesday, Nov., 1 at 4 p.m. in the children's room.

