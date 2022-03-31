LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange is an all-volunteer non-profit, and 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Bike-Walk Alliance of NH, dedicated to providing inexpensive, alternative transportation in the form of refurbished bicycles to adults and children who would benefit from greater mobility as it relates to both professional and personal life.
Volunteers are needed for web page development and working on bikes.
Hours of operation are Tuesday 4-5:30 p.m. and Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open April 14.
For more information call John P. Rogers at 603-630-9258.
