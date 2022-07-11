HEBRON — Join the Newfound Lake Region Association as we use our ears to understand our soundscape at Newfound Nature Station, a free program that connects youth and families to the natural world. This event will be held at Grey Rocks Conservation Area at 178 N Shore Road, on Wednesday and Saturday, July 20 and 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will receive an introduction to using a compass from NLRA environmental educators and then set off to make a sound map of Grey Rocks, returning to Nature Station to report their findings and get help with identification. This program is free and open to all.
Along with programs like Newfound Nature Station, NLRA maintains Grey Rocks Conservation Area as a place for people and wildlife alike. It offers walking trails, a picnic area, fishing alcoves, and a non-motorized boat launch and is frequented by wildlife like loons, turtles, and bald eagles as well as people. Learn more about NLRA including other upcoming events at NewfoundLake.org.
