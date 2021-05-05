CENTER HARBOR — The Nichols Memorial Library, located at 35 Plymouth Street in Center Harbor, has re-opened its doors and welcome patrons in-person. Drop-in visitors are welcome any Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spend up to 20 minutes browsing, selecting and checking out books, audiobooks and DVDs that are waiting to be enjoyed. Patron computers and internet are also available.
For those at higher risk, the library welcomes you to make a 20-minute appointment from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday for one person or household at a time. Call ahead to reserve your time during this window.
To keep our community safe, masks are required and hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry. Return your items in the book return before entering the building. Social distancing will be in place to help keep staff and patrons healthy for the summer we have all been waiting for.
Curbside pickup will continue to be available.
Contact the Nichols Library at 603-253-6950 or centerharborlibrary@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to make an appointment for the hour set aside for high risk visitors.
