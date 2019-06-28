PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has shared the results of the election for its board of directors. This year, four director positions were open for election by the members, with six individuals running. The four candidates elected were Tom Mongeon of Rumney, Sharon Davis of Campton, Carolyn Kedersha of Tuftonboro and Alana Albee of Tuftonboro. Mongeon and Kedersha were both incumbents, seeking election to their second terms. Davis will be returning to the board having previously served from 2003-2018, and Albee will be serving her first term as a director.
NHEC members also approved an amendment to the NHEC Code of Bylaws. The amendment provides a procedure for the board to directly enforce the existing director qualification requirements and is a product of NHEC’s periodic review of its bylaws and policies intended to keep its governance documents up-to-date and in line with industry best practices.
NHEC is a member-led cooperative governed by an 11-member board of directors, elected by the members they serve.
