TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home is now accepting applications for their new, in-house Licensed Nursing Assistant course. Students will earn hourly wages while learning in the expense-paid course. The competitive salary includes a 15 percent enhancement of the base pay available for all Veterans Home nursing positions.
The 10-week LNA Course begins Tuesday, April 19 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home campus, 139 Winter Street in Tilton. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Fridays, 6:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Students who make a commitment to providing exceptional care at the Veterans Home will receive education in both a classroom setting and through clinical hours. Additional paid hours may be available during the training period, up to 29.5, including nights and weekends. Successful completion of the course prepares students for the Board of Nursing license exam. After completing training and passing the exam, students will apply for full- or part-time positions to serve our State’s veterans.
Applications are due by April 7. Applications are available at www.nh.gov > ‘Careers’ > ‘NH State Government Job Opportunities’ > ‘Search for Jobs’. Enter “Tilton” in the ‘Location’ box, select ‘Search Jobs’ and apply for one of the six “LNA Trainee” positions.
The 15 percent enhancement to base pay and the paid education program are both firsts in the history of the New Hampshire Veterans Home. Additional information is available from the Veterans Home’s Human Resources team at careers@nhvh.nh.gov or 603-527-4400.
For more information, call 603-527-4400 or visit www.nh.gov/veterans.
