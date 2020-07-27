CONCORD — Join NH LAKES and the Loon Preservation Committee for a webinar called “Loon Monitoring & Recovery in New Hampshire” on Wednesday, July 29, at 7 p.m.
The common loon is a symbol of New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds and an important part of New Hampshire’s natural character. During the session, find out how loons are faring and how to help LPC in loon monitoring and recovery efforts.
Presented by Caroline Hughes, outreach and volunteer coordinator, and Harry Vogel, senior scientist and executive director, of LPC, the webinar is the final session of the Working for Clean & Healthy Lakes webinar series.
Webinars are free, but pre-registration is required. Visit nhlakes.org/healthy-lakes-webinar to learn more and sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.