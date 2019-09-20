MANCHESTER — As part of Hunger Action Month, more than 45 New Hampshire chefs and supporters will join the New Hampshire Food Bank for a Chefs on the Rise hike up Mount Major in Alton Bay. The hike on Monday, Sept. 23 will raise funds and awareness for the one in nine New Hampshire residents who are food insecure and do not know where their next meal is coming from. The goal is to raise more than $5,000. The hike starts at 9 a.m. in the Mount Major Parking Lot, 875 Mt. Major Highway in Alton Bay, and will be followed by a barbecue celebration at noon at Ellacoya State Park, 280 Scenic Drive in Gilford. Visit www.nhfoodbank.org/cotr for more information.
