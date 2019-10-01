ASHLAND — Steve Taylor will present New Hampshire's Long Love-Hate Relationship with its Agricultural Fairs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Ashland School Cafeteria. Since the first agricultural fair held in North America in Londonderry in 1722, such fairs have been popular in New Hampshire. They have also been attacked on moral grounds by temperance groups and others opposed to gambling and horse racing. Taylor will review the ups and downs of the state's fairs over time and how public affection for rural traditions has helped them survive in modern times. Taylor operates a dairy, cheese making, and maple syrup farm with his sons in Plainfield. He served as New Hampshire's commissioner of agriculture for 25 years. This free public program is partially funded by New Hampshire Humanities and is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will serve refreshments. Ashland School is at 16 Education Drive, off School Street, in Ashland village. The cafeteria is located in the wing of the school building at the far end of the main parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.