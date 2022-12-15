Frank DeMore

Ossipee resident Frank DeMore recently was awarded the Golden Hammer by New Hampshire Boat Museum. The award is presented to volunteers who demonstrate “a jack of all trades mentality and go above and beyond.” (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Presented to volunteers who demonstrate “a jack of all trades mentality and go above and beyond,” New Hampshire Boat Museum’s second Golden Hammer award has recently been given to Ossipee resident Frank DeMore.

Noting he primarily volunteers his time by working in the museum’s boat restoration group and other tasks as needed, such as doors and pipes, DeMore expressed surprise at the award. Regarding why he volunteers his time, he cited a lifelong love of boating instilled in him by his father and uncle (retired chief in the Navy).

