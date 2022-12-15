Ossipee resident Frank DeMore recently was awarded the Golden Hammer by New Hampshire Boat Museum. The award is presented to volunteers who demonstrate “a jack of all trades mentality and go above and beyond.” (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Presented to volunteers who demonstrate “a jack of all trades mentality and go above and beyond,” New Hampshire Boat Museum’s second Golden Hammer award has recently been given to Ossipee resident Frank DeMore.
Noting he primarily volunteers his time by working in the museum’s boat restoration group and other tasks as needed, such as doors and pipes, DeMore expressed surprise at the award. Regarding why he volunteers his time, he cited a lifelong love of boating instilled in him by his father and uncle (retired chief in the Navy).
“Like so many others, my family had a summer camp on Sebago Lake in Maine,” he recounted. “In the mid sixties, my dad had a 16-foot plywood boat and my uncle was at a nearby camp, and we would be fishing together regularly.”
DeMore said his father and uncle were part of a summer community organization in the area with all three serving as presidents at one time. “They put on parades and other events,” he said. “I was always exposed to boating and their love of boating and their willingness to volunteer in that organization.”
DeMore’s interest in volunteering has led him to a life of service, as he said he has volunteered for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, 4H, and the American Red Cross among others. “It’s all been very rewarding,” he said.
According to Martha Cummings, executive director of the NHBM, DeMore’s enthusiasm for the organization’s mission bodes well for their future.
“As we prepare to eventually move to our new location in Moultonborough, in addition to Wolfeboro, volunteers like Frank become even more important, because they possess a deep knowledge about our boats and operation,” she said. “He is a very deserving winner of our Golden Hammer award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.