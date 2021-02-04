NH Lakes Region based band “19 Miles Per Hour” continues to be recognized for their songwriting and performance skills. Their latest success came when they were recognized as “Favorite Band Overall” at the Local Utah Music Artists Award ceremony held at The Rise in Orem, UT. The band shared, “We are SO excited that we WON! …it’s a huge honor! We were honored just being in the running against such renowned names like ‘The National Parks’, ‘The Backseat Lovers’, ‘Foreign Figures’, and more. We’re truly humbled to be named the winners of this award.”
Brothers Danny and Michael Iacopucci from Belmont and brother-in-arms, Brady Ellsworth from Sanbornton are the nucleus of “19 Miles Per Hour.” They are currently attending college in Provo, UT and, while there, have continued to pursue their passion of performing their energetic original songs along with their exciting takes on some classic covers.
For more information on 19 Miles Per Hour check out their website at https://www.19milesperhour.com/ and follow them on Instagram and Facebook. “19 Miles Per Hour” music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other music outlets.
