GILFORD — It’s For the Kids Community Challenge, the new fundraising effort that evolved from Patrick’s Pub Mania, continues to sign up new fundraising teams to support The Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
The Lakers, a new team, has hit the ground running as the first new team to raise $2,500 before Oct. 1. The Lakers are a collection of Winnipesaukee island and shorefront residents, friends, and family.
Ripley Forbes, Marcia Thomas, and Sally Small, co-captains of the Lakers, say current teammates hail from Birch, Jolly, Bear, and Mark islands, and they’re still welcoming new members.
“The Lakers are eager to expand their team and call upon all island residents to get on board and support these local and much needed programs of the Children’s Auction,” said Forbes.
Holly Ruggieri, who has served as captain for the Ladies of the Lake team for the last five years and is now co-chair for the Community Challenge with Allan Beetle of Patrick’s Pub and Anna Terry of Team Crossfit Juggernaut, expects momentum to keep building as teams come together to support the Children’s Auction.
“We’re delighted with all the new teams coming on board, and to have a team consisting of island residents is super creative. We’re looking to hit our goal of 62 teams this year, so we invite anyone to contact us to find out how they could be part of this exciting event,” said Ruggieri.
Anyone with questions can email Allan Beetle at abeetle@metrocast.net or visit childrensauction.com/challenge.
Other Community Challenge teams Barstool Bankers of Meredith Village Savings Bank and Team Body Covers are offering drop-off locations for Children's Auction donations.
MVSB and MI-BOX have a drop-off at 1383 Lake Shore Road, and Body Covers Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery is accepting donations at 94 Primrose Drive N. in Laconia. In Meredith, donations can be dropped off at Meredith Insurance Agency at 2 Lake St. Donations for new items such as sporting goods, household goods, toys, gift certificates, and non-perishables are welcome.
