GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will launch their 35th season of selling Christmas trees to benefit local charities Friday. Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 5 at a new location: The Fireside Inn and Suites parking lot, 17 Harris Shore Road off Route 11-B across from Patrick’s.
Browse the great selection of fresh cut trees from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday- through Thursday. These New Hampshire grown, freshly cut, premium trees include hundreds of 1st quality fraser fir and balsam trees in all shapes and sizes from table top to 12-plus feet tall. Plus decorative holiday wreaths and bird feeder wreaths.
Covid19 protocols will be observed.
Register to win special raffle items. Complementary refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit the many non-profit activities supported by Gilford Rotary in Gilford and the Lakes Region area.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, Potter Hill Road.
