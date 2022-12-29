NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the closed, red-listed bridge located on Jackson Pond Road over the New Hampshire railroad known as “Smith’s Crossing.”
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, Fire Department Training Room, 26 Intervale Drive.
The project will seek to address the bridge’s condition and provide for the safety of the traveling public over (illegal crossings) and under this structure through appropriate management of transportation assets.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the “Planned Action” plan. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.
This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be made available at the meeting.
NHDOT programs and services will be administered in accordance with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Anyone needing mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats contact the NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way via phone: 603-271-3222, TTY: 1-800-735-2964. Notification of the need for assistance must be made at least seven business days prior to this meeting/hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.