NORTHFIELD — Hall Memorial Library has a jam-packed calendar of events for January with new activities, new programs and new days for old favorites.
Hall Memorial is now open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are encouraged for all patrons and are required for indoor programs, regardless of vaccination status.
The Chess Club will continue to meet on Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m., and the Quilters’ Group on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both groups welcome new members of all skill levels.
The Chess Club will be hosting “Learn How to Play Chess” on Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — this is a change from the originally scheduled date of Jan. 29. It is open to all ages.
Children’s Storytime for preschool age children is now twice a week at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Children’s Take and Make kits inspired by Jan Brett’s The Mitten are available for children up to age 12. Tweens, teens, and adults are invited to Take and Make wire rings. All materials are provided. Just pick up at the library (curbside available) during open hours.
A return to tech help at HML — Tech Thursdays. Every Thursday, Hall Memorial staff are available to help with tech issues and questions such as using our digital apps (Libby and hoopla), setting up and using devices, email, software demonstrations and more. Call or email to book your appointment or drop-in between noon and 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Hall Memorial will host a New Hampshire Humanities program via Zoom: “New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell.” New England Quilt Museum Curator, Pam Weeks, will be talking about the history of quilts. She will feature participants’ quilts if photos are emailed to her at pamela.weeks@gmail.com, by Jan. 20. Don’t have access to Zoom? Come to the library to view the presentation on the large screen TV. Masks and social distancing will be required. The presentation is free and open to the public. Learn more about their programs at www.nhhumanities.org.
The friends at Baker Free Library in Bow are challenging Northfield and Tilton patrons to a community reading competition during the month of February. The patrons who collectively read the most minutes will get bragging rights for a year. Support Hall Memorial by logging how many minutes you read during February, either digitally or in-person, and be rewarded with weekly raffle entries.
For more information contact Hall Memorial Library at 603-286-8971 or hallmemoriallibrary@gmail.org. Sign up for the monthly newsletter at www.hallmemoriallibrary.org.
