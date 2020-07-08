CENTER HARBOR — The Nichols Library in Center Harbor is lending books and movies again. Reserve your wish list items in the catalog or call/email in your requests. The librarian will check them outside for you to pick up. Books will be circulating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit center Harbor library dot org for details. Our return to lending is even more exciting because there are new books and DVDs for you to take out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.