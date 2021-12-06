LACONIA — The New England Wolves will have their annual Youth Hockey Day for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Wolves will host an on ice skills session at Merrill Fay Arena, 468 Province Road (run by the Wolves JR coaching staff), followed by team building and workouts at their training facility across the street from the rink at Wolves Training Center.
On Ice begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the workout at 11 a.m. Day concludes around lunch time. Prizes and apparel will be awarded.
The session is open to all current Wolves players (for free), and anyone from outside the organization who wants to attend can participate for $10.
Register on the home page of the Wolves website (upper right hand corner) to reserve your spot.
Check out the website for more information: www.ne-wolveshockey.com
