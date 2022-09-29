Local nonprofits who wish to apply for a grant from the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund can do so by Saturday, Oct. 15. The application and instructions can be accessed online at mvsb.com/community-involvement.
Established in 1997, under the leadership of John Starrett, then-President and CEO of the Bank, the MVSB Fund at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation makes grant-based contributions to nonprofit organizations that enrich and improve the quality of life for residents living in the Bank’s service areas.
Since the Fund’s inception, nearly 550 grants have been awarded, totaling more than $1.7 million dollars in contributions to a wide range of environmental, social, educational and historic projects throughout the greater Lakes Region, Plymouth and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire.
The MVSB Fund has supported literacy programs, after-school programs, environmental monitoring, as well as education and restoration of historic structures, organizations that provide support for individuals and families in challenging circumstances and equipment that helps save lives. While not focused on a particular category, fund administrators are mindful of the receiving organization and their contribution to the quality of life in the communities being served.
Grants generally range from $1,000 to $15,000 and are awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public agencies based in the Lakes Region, Plymouth and Seacoast areas. Projects supported are of high priority and need for the applicant organization and are related to their mission or development; demonstrate a clear, practical plan with objectives for services, participation and results; leverage other funding and/or voluntary support; offer evidence that project objectives will be accomplished within the grant period and demonstrate cooperation and collaboration with other organizations to provide greater community impact.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
