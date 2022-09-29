Local nonprofits who wish to apply for a grant from the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund can do so by Saturday, Oct. 15. The application and instructions can be accessed online at mvsb.com/community-involvement.

Established in 1997, under the leadership of John Starrett, then-President and CEO of the Bank, the MVSB Fund at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation makes grant-based contributions to nonprofit organizations that enrich and improve the quality of life for residents living in the Bank’s service areas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.