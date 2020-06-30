BELMONT — Meredith Village Savings Bank donated $5,000 to Save Our Gale School, a volunteer preservation group dedicated to saving the historic Gale School located behind Belmont Middle School. The group has raised more than $330,000 to preserve the Victorian-style building, built in 1894.
The Gale School, empty since 1997, was named one of 2017’s Seven to Save by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, is listed on the state Register of Historical Places, and was used as a school until 1984.
MVSB contributed during the group’s initiative to install a concrete foundation on a donated lot on Concord Street, where the three-story building will be re-located. The building will be moved over a temporary road through the woods. Landowners affected by the move have agreed to allow SOGS to build the road and move the building across their properties.
SOGS will transfer the Gale School to Lakes Region Community Developers, who will restore and repurpose the school into a social services facility. Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, said, “This project demonstrates how businesses, volunteers and local nonprofits can partner.”
“Child care agencies have expressed interest in using a portion of the renovated school. There has also been interest in establishing an elder day care facility in another section of the building. The social services to be offered will meet the ever-expanding needs of our community, especially the services shown to be so critical during the pandemic we are all navigating,” said Woody Fogg, a volunteer member of the preservation group.
Save Our Gale School needs to raise $40,000 to complete the project. Checks can be sent to Save Our Gale School, c/o Brenda Paquette, Treasurer, 229 Dutile Road, Belmont, NH 03220. Businesses interested in donating materials or services can contact Ken Knowlton, vice chair, at 603-848-2216 or Woody Fogg at 603-524-8268.
