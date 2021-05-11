LACONIA — With a little over three weeks remaining until the Winnipesaukee Muskrats report for their eleventh season at Robbie Mills Field, general manager Carey Hough is looking for local families to step up to the plate to provide homes for 23 college-age ballplayers.
"There’s no sugar coating it. We need more host families. We rely each season on the generosity of our community to help with housing these college athletes," Hough said, adding that the Muskrats are now offering a $300 stipend to host families.
''If we don't have enough beds for our players, we may have to cancel our season,'' said Hough, who added "The Lakes Region is really good at stepping up when there is a need, and there is a need."
She said that players will have received Covid-19 vaccinations and will arrive in the area on May 31 with the first practice scheduled for June 1 and that the season will open on June 3 with the Muskrats hosting North Adams, MA. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
All players are college students on summer break as the Muskrats compete in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The season runs from the beginning of June until early August.
Hough said that all that is expected of host families is "a spare bed, access to washer and dryer, shower, and occasional meals, especially breakfast and that can be as simple as a bowl of cereal." In addition to the stipend, family members receive season tickets to the Muskrats, concessions vouchers, free baseball camp for any children or grandchildren aged 6-13 in their house, discounts on Muskrats' merchandise and more.
"All that and you make a relationship with a potential major league player that lasts a lifetime.” she said.
Anyone interested in hosting a player for the season should contact Hough at 413-330-6304 or by e-mail at carey@muskratsbaseball.com.
