CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village brings back its Sunday outdoor concert series with a new lineup of performances. With the support of New England Foundation for the Arts, the Village will present a wide variety of performances. From folk to classical, Music on the Meeting House Green offers something for everyone. The Village is hosting 13 summer concerts in a varied lineup, also featuring dance and poetry, culminating in a celebration of the arts.
Kathy Lowe will perform Sunday, July 4 at 4 p.m. Lowe won a jingle-writing contest when she was 16 and never looked back. She has been writing and performing her own music since 1968, playing guitar and dulcimer.
The series will continue every Sunday through Sept. 19. Concerts are from 4–5 p.m. All concerts will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green. Bring a picnic, bring a chair.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date.
Visit: www.shakers.org for more information. Email: info@shakers.org for any questions or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
