With the summer season just around the corner, many museums along the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail are opening soon for the 2021 season, including the USS Albacore (AGSS 569) Museum and Park in Portsmouth.
“We are opening our site for weekends starting May 8 and then resuming our 7-day a week schedule from 9:30 to 5:00 in June,” said Patricia Violette, Executive Director and Curator of Albacore Park.
Tours will run on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and social distancing and mask use are required within the park.
Before the museum opens for in-person tours, Albacore Park will feature remote Zoom lectures throughout the month of April. All lectures are free and can be RSVPed through email for a Zoom code.
“Albacore Park is one of Portsmouth’s historic gems and all are welcome,” said Violette. “We’re excited to finally open our doors for community engagement and to welcome our eager visitors back to our site.”
Albacore Park is the formal site for the USS Albacore Submarine, a research submarine designed by the U.S. Navy that has been preserved as a museum. For more information about the museum and in-person tours, visit ussalbacore.org.
In Wolfeboro, the Wright Museum of World War II will reopen May 1 with the first part of its season to feature special exhibits that focus on women.
In WASP, the Untold Story, created by the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas and presented by Service Credit Union with additional support from Pratt & Whitney, visitors will learn about Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II.
“It’s so important for people to understand the efforts of women throughout the war,” said Mike Culver, Executive Director. “We are pleased to present this exhibit in partnership with our sponsors.”
The Wright Museum of World War II reopens for the season on May 1 and is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more details, visit wrightmuseum.org.
Formed in 2014 as a way to share resources and better promote their respective collections, programs and events, The NH Heritage Museum Trail is divided into the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley and Lakes Regions. Member institutions are located in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth and Wolfeboro.
To learn more about The Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
