GILFORD — The Muehlke Family Tree Farm will donate $15 to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust for every Christmas tree sold to an LRCT member during the 2019 holiday season, for the sixth year.
The farm offers fir and spruce Christmas trees, as well as free hot cider to enjoy while walking the property to choose and cut a tree. Saws, sleds, and baling are provided.
“It felt like a natural partnership,” said Rick Muehlke. “Our family and LRCT are dedicated to the conservation and protection of land in Gilford and the Lakes Region.” Muehlke noted that most of the farm, owned by his sister Jane and her husband Al Rollins, was placed in a conservation easement donated to the Town of Gilford in 1996. This has permanently protected 120 acres on the western slope of Gunstock Mountain. The property includes the site of the first ski lift in New Hampshire, a 3,000-foot rope tow.
Support a local conservation organization and tree grower this holiday season. LRCT membership information is available at the farm. The Muehlke Family Tree Farm is located at 320 Belknap Mountain Road, open weekends through Christmas. For more information, visit www.MuehlkeFamilyTreeFarm.com or call 603-524-9507.
