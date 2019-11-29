MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Recreation Department is offering an adult trip to the Yankee Candle Village and Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory in South Deerfield, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec 4. The bus will leave the recreation department, 10 Holland St. at 7:30 a.m., and return at 7 p.m. Call 603-476-8868 for more details. The deadline to sign up is Monday, Dec 2.
